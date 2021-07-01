MYRTLE
A Hickory woman died following a motor vehicle crash in the Sawmills community.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead off Riverbend Road on Wednesday as 51-year-old William David Crowder of Cl…
'It's not fair': Family of twin, 15-year-old victims reacts as defendant in Newton crash appears in court
A Hickory man charged in a six-vehicle crash in Newton that sent multiple people, including three occupants of a driver’s education vehicle, t…
Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in about a week in Catawba County.
Four people are dead after a possible explosion at a home in Lenoir.
A man was arrested for assaulting a woman and fracturing her skull in Lincolnton.
He pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female in McDowell County. Now, Dr. Diaa Hussein is facing two civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, according to court documents.
Newton’s new Splash Zone is now open.
Hickory-area residents will have options when it comes to enjoying fireworks this Independence Day.
A Hickory man has been charged with trafficking meth, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.