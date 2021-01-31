MSA promotes Stacee Rash to new partner

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announced the promotion of Stacee Rash to partner.

A Hickory native and graduate of Elon University and Appalachian State University, Rash joined Martin Starnes and Associates, CPAs, P.A., in 2009 after two years with a national firm. Rash is known for holding herself and others to high standards and taking pride in everything she does. She is an advocate for coaching, advising, and supporting co-workers in meeting and exceeding client expectations.

Rash has been awarded Hickory Young Professional’s 2013 Top 10 Under 40 and 2016 AICPA/NCACPA Woman to Watch Emerging Leader. She is a graduate of Leadership Catawba and served on the NCACPA Young CPA Cabinet. Currently, Rash serves on the City of Hickory Bond Implementation Commission.

Rash primarily provides tax and consulting services for closely held companies and high networth individuals. Vickie Martin, managing partner, stated, “The partners are pleased and excited to have Stacee as a part of our team. She is very deserving of this promotion and her input will be a valuable addition to our management team.”

“I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to serving our clients, the firm, and our community in this capacity," Rash said.