A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Thornburg Drive in Conover on Tuesday.

A 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Thornburg Drive in Conover. A 2010 Mercedes, driven by Philip Starnes, 29, of Conover, turned onto the westbound Interstate 40 ramp in front of the motorcycle. The two vehicles collided, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said.

Zachary Bailey, 26, of Hiddenite, was riding the motorcycle, Loftin said.

Bailey was transported from the scene to Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was later transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Loftin said.