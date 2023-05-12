Hickory artist selected for national exhibition

HICKORY — Alison Miller Willard’s painting "Teatro Dell’Utero" is among 100 works of art selected for the Art League of Hilton Head's 28th Biennale National Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibit attracted 639 art submissions from 35 states.

Willard's large-scale, classically composed oil painting recently received first place in the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center's annual Regional Adult Art Competition and will now be recognized on a larger stage. More than $5,000 in prizes will be presented for the most outstanding works during a reception May 19.

The Art League of Hilton Head Biennale exhibit opens May 16 and continues until June 17 in Hilton Head, S.C.

Willard is a multi-disciplined painter based in Hickory. Her current works explore various traditional mediums including oils, watercolor, and acrylics, drawing and photography meshed with non-traditional mediums including glitter, rhinestones, and printed fabrics. Willard's work has been recognized in local and regional exhibits and has been in various print publications.

Willard is a graduate of Hickory High School, Appalachian State University and will complete her Master of Fine Arts Painting through Savannah College of Art and Design in Spring 2024.

Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in area

NEWTON — Juneteenth (short for June 19) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to proclaim that all enslaved people were free. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is the country’s second Independence Day, officially becoming a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

From May 19 to June 19, Catawba County agencies and organizations will commemorate Juneteenth with celebrations, performances, parades, guest speakers, revival, resource fairs, informative programing, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for empowerment and excellence, a time for community and togetherness.

Join the celebration by participating in Juneteenth events being held across Catawba County, including:

• May 20: Town of Maiden Juneteenth Celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. in downtown Maiden

• May 20: Carolina Built: Preserving African American History through Story at 2 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory

• May 27: Town of Catawba Juneteenth Celebration in the Park from noon to 9 p.m. at David Hunsucker Park

• May 27: Juneteenth Praise and Worship Celebration from 3-5 p.m. at Brown Penn Recreation Center in Hickory

• June 10: Soul Line Dancing from 11 a.m. to noon at Ridgeview Branch Library in Hickory

• June 10: Outdoor Juneteenth drama at 5 p.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory

• June 10: Ridgeview Rec Juneteenth Jam from 6-9 p.m. at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Hickory

• June 12: African Folktales in the Garden at 3 p.m. at Main Library in Newton

• June 12: African Folktales in the Garden at 6 p.m. at Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library

• June 13: Juneteenth movie series at 2:30 p.m. at West Hickory Senior Center

• June 14: Juneteenth March Sign Making Program at 6 p.m. at Main Library in Newton

• June 15: City of Newton Juneteenth Music on Main featuring Chairmen of the Board at 6 p.m. in downtown Newton

• June 16: Juneteenth Rhythm & Paint at 3 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library in Hickory

• June 16: An Evening with Charles White at 7 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory

• June 17: City of Newton Juneteenth Freedom March at 10 a.m. at the old courthouse in downtown Newton

• June 17: Juneteenth in Conover Park from 2-6 p.m. at Conover City Park

• June 17: We Are Ridgeview at 2:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library

• June 18: Juneteenth revival at 4 p.m. at McKenzie Campground

• June 18: Miss Juneteenth Pageant at 6 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory

• June 19: Freedom Day Storytime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library

For more information, and to see the full details of Juneteenth events, sponsors, and partnerships, visit: catawbacountync.gov/county-services/library/juneteenth-celebration.

National Salvation Army Week to be celebrated in area

HICKORY — The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country will celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 15-19. Since its inception in 1925, the Hickory Corps has offered HOPE by providing Healing, Opportunity, Purpose and Everlasting Life Change to the unsheltered and financially fragile members of the community.

In 1954, the U.S. Congress approved a joint resolution for President Dwight D. Eisenhower to proclaim a week to recognize the humanitarian efforts of The Salvation Army. Every year since 1954, the organization is recognized for its service and as a reminder to Americans to support their neighbors in need during National Salvation Army Week.

In his speech, President Eisenhower said: “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. … Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

The Salvation Army of Hickory and High Country will highlight a different ministry daily on their Facebook page. Main Campus tours will be available throughout the week. Call Andrea Beatty at 828-851-0017 to schedule a tour.

To commemorate the week, Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores will offer a buy one get one (BOGO) on all clothing on Friday, May 19. Family Thrift Stores are located in Hickory, Conover, Taylorsville, Granite Falls, Maiden, Marion, Morganton, Boone, Jefferson and North Wilkesboro.

The Salvation Army is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1865 by Catherine and William Booth. Every day the Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country strives to meet human needs in God’s name without discrimination throughout Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

The Salvation Army offers unique local programs designed to meet the specific needs of the community. Local programs include homeless services, hunger relief, rent and utility assistance, the Boys and Girls Club, worship services, Christmas assistance, Family Thrift Stores, and emergency disaster services.

To support your local Salvation Army, send contributions to P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603 Attention: Andrea Beatty. You can also call 828-322-8061, or donate securely online on The Salvation Army of Hickory website, salvationarmy.org/hickory.

Loftin family reunion to be at church in Catawba

CATAWBA — In the late 1780s a young James Loftin migrated with other Southside Virginia Methodists to the west bank of the Catawba River and settled in the Mountain Creek area of what later became Catawba County.

Loftin's 1796 marriage to Susannah Sherrill produced four sons and three daughters. On Sunday, May 21, their descendants will again meet for a family reunion that had been held continuously for over 60 years until COVID-19 interrupted those gatherings in 2020.

The Loftin family reunion will take place at the Family Life Center of Catawba United Methodist Church, 209 East Central Ave., Catawba. A covered-dish dinner will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a short business session and family news updates since the last reunion in 2019.