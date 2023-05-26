Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hickory pianist winner at annual Royalty Competition

HICKORY — The North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs has announced the winners of the annual “Royalty” Competition held on May 13 at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville.

The competition attracts the most advanced performers from all across the state, who must first qualify to enter the state auditions after winning their district-level competition. Once they reach the state event, the competitors are performing at an extremely high level of advancement (thus the term “Royalty” as in the best of the best).

Richard Aron was declared as the winner of the “King” category (high school men grades 10-12) for his outstanding performance of “Ondine” from the suite "Gaspard de la nuit" by French composer Maurice Ravel. His winning score of 99 gave him the highest average of the entire competition.

The Ravel suite is generally regarded as the most technically difficult piece in French piano literature.

Richard is a rising senior at the Challenger Early College High School and was a junior marshal in the recent graduation ceremonies there. He is the son of John and Carmen Aron of Hickory, and is the pianist/choir accompanist of the Romanian Baptist Church.

Richard is a student of Hickory pianist Robert Setzer.

Outdoor pool closed at Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center

LENOIR — The outdoor pool at the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center is closed for repairs and will not open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The indoor pool will remain open for recreational swimming.

While getting the outdoor pool ready for the summer, staff discovered a leak that must be repaired before opening the pool. Staff are working to get the outdoor pool fixed as soon as possible. Hopefully, the pool will open on or before mid-June. In the meantime, the indoor pool will remain open for recreational and lap swim.

The indoor pool will be open for recreational swim on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting Friday, June 2, the indoor pool will open for recreational swim Monday through Friday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Swimming costs $3 a day for children and seniors, and $5 a day for adults. The rate for disabled persons is $2 a day. Staff only charge for people who are swimming. If a parent brings a child to swim, but the parent is not swimming, the cost is only $3 for the child. Monthly and yearly memberships are also available.

The Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center is located at 1031 Jim Barger Drive NE.

Music and theater camp planned at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Music and Theater Camp from June 19-22 at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Amalie Hinson will guide students as they learn musical and theatrical elements. Using what they have learned during the course of camp, students will then produce a play for friends and family to enjoy at the camp’s conclusion.

The cost of this four-day camp is $65 for Friends of the Center and $75 for nonmembers. The camp is divided into age groups with 4-to-8-year-olds meeting from 9 a.m. to noon and 9-to-13-year-olds meeting from 1-4 p.m.

The Hiddenite Center asks that parents of 4-year-olds remain with their child during camp. Pre-registration is required for summer camps and class sizes are limited to 12 students. Parents can visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

For more information, call 828-632-6966.

Grandfather Mountain to celebrate National Trails Day

LINVILLE — The North Carolina General Assembly has declared 2023 the “Year of the Trail,” encouraging the state to emphasize showcasing, promoting and celebrating its unique and extensive trail systems while getting people outside and immersed in nature.

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is joining in this celebration by recognizing the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day. A premier hiking destination in the Southeast, renowned by trail enthusiasts, Grandfather has historically hosted a Trails Day event and is bringing the festivities back for N.C.’s “Year of the Trail.”

On June 3, the Linville nature preserve will host various interpretive tables and programs at the Woods Walk, located about a third of a mile from the Grandfather Entrance Gate.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., included with park admission, guests will have the opportunity to learn about a diverse range of topics such as how to plan a hike, the principles of Leave No Trace, essential hiking items to bring and more. Additionally, interpretive park guides or resource management technicians will lead multiple guided hikes.

John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, stated that the hikes will focus on the mountain’s unique natural resources as well as how participants can prepare themselves for expeditions of their own.

“The hiking trails on Grandfather Mountain have a long history of attracting hikers for the ruggedness, views and natural beauty that this place has to offer,” said Caveny. “We are happy to offer this event to showcase our trails and assist participants in being better prepared for all of their outdoor adventures.”

As some programming will occur concurrently, guests are encouraged to move from table to table to gain the widest extent of information. The full schedule of the day’s events is as follows:

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Interpretive Tables around Woods Walk

• Noon to 12:30 p.m., Woods Walk guided hike

• 1–1:30 p.m., Woods Walk guided hike

• 2-3 p.m., Black Rock guided hike

Grandfather Mountain offers a variety of hiking trails suitable for all fitness levels, ranging from easy and moderate to more dynamic and technical.

Looping from a picnic area near the park’s entrance gate and just under half a mile long, Woods Walk is perfect for a leisurely woodland stroll.

Beginning from the Black Rock Parking Area, hikers can take on a few more moderate and scenic trails. The Bridge Trail ends at the Top Shop by the Mile High Swinging Bridge, just under half a mile each way. The Black Rock Trail, offering stunning views and extending to a rock outcropping, is about a mile each way. The Grandfather Trail Loop utilizes three trails, taking visitors through towering boulders and underneath the bridge with an elevation above 5,000 feet.

For experienced hikers looking for a more adventurous trail, the Grandfather Trail offers a 2.4-mile trek into Grandfather Mountain State Park featuring cables and ladders for hand-over-hand progress, and ends at the mountain’s highest point, Calloway Peak, at 5,946 feet.

Backcountry trails, including the popular Profile Trail and Daniel Boone Scout Trail, have separate trailheads accessed from the state park off of N.C. 105 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Always remember to have a plan before you leave for a hike. Let someone know where you are going and when you intend to return, read signage at the trailheads for important information and regulations about the trail you are going on and be prepared for all different weather conditions.

To view Grandfather Mountain’s hiking guides, visit www.grandfather.com/hikes.

For more information on the National Trails Day event, visit www.grandfather.com/event/national-trail-day.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.