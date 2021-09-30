Minn. family may be trapped as town declares their access road doesn't exist

It was strange, to say the least, that the township refused to plow their road but wouldn't let them plow it either.

There were other inconsistencies, Renee Crisman said. Such as, why did the township grant them a permit to build their house on a road it didn't intend to maintain?

There are several ways a township can relinquish a road, and it can be complicated. But one way under Minnesota law holds that if a township fails to "perfect its interest in a right of way" within 40 years, the road reverts to the landowner whose property it's on.

It's that 40-year rule that the township relied on in declaring that it had lost its right to the road, with the land reverting to the Schmolls. Township records, the board said, show that the portion of Hornet Street leading to the Crisman property hadn't been maintained in more than 40 years. Therefore, the township had lost its right to the road.

Andy Crisman said the 40-year rule has been misapplied in this case. That rule was never intended to cover a road such as his, he maintained. Rather, it was intended to allow landowners to recover their rights to roads that were literally forgotten by time — ancient paths so far gone that they'd been overgrown, hidden, and taken over by nature.