Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announced that the on-site medical clinic recently received the 2023 Standards Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) from their Quality Standards Program. The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care.

The NAFC and the members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. Therefore, to quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.

The standards allow NAFC to showcase both locally and nationally the quality care provided to patients, to policy makers, partners, funders, and stakeholders. Additionally, the standards assist NAFC in developing benefits and resources that will help members enhance the care they provide to patients.

As stated by Deanna Goble, medical practice administrator, “We are very proud and honored to receive the Gold Rating for Standard of Care. GHCCM is committed to serving our neighbors in need who have no access to free medical care. Our providers and staff are here to provide the best care for our neighbors. Their health and well-being are our focus. We are thankful to our volunteers and staff who helped make this recognition possible.”

The GHCCM Medical Clinic provides health-care services for qualified uninsured adults. These services are supported by area health-care providers, businesses, public and private funding, and volunteers. The Hep C Clinic offers education and medication assistance to qualified patients. Specialty care for patients includes internal medicine, gastroenterology, dermatology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, gynecology, counseling, dental care, eye care and more. In 2022, the GHCCM Medical Clinic had a total of 5,958 patient visits serving over 750 patients.

For the GHCCM Medical Clinic, qualified patients must have no access to health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. The clinic is scheduling new patients by appointment only. New patient appointments will be scheduled based on the patient’s diagnosis/condition. Medical clinic questions should be referred to 828-345-0854.

GHCCM’s Medical Clinic provides dental and vision services designated to veterans who find there are gaps in the coverage as provided by the standard VA hospital and medical care system. For more information and/or to apply for the Veteran’s Medical Card, call 828-327-0979 ext. 245. GHCCM also has a Veteran’s Memorial Fund established in memory of Gaither and Susie Tolbert. Donations made to the fund will be used specifically for financial support for Veterans.

The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry is a nonprofit organization founded in 1969 by area churches. The ministry is supported primarily through grants and contributions from churches, businesses, individuals and civic groups. The services provided by the ministry include crisis assistance to help with rent and utilities; a free and charitable medical clinic; a pharmacy that offers free and low-cost medications; support for those experiencing homelessness by providing a crisis clothing closet, a shower ministry, washer and dryer use and mailing address service.

To support GHCCM send contributions to 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory NC, 28602, donate securely online or for more information, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org.