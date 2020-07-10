McDowell deputies arrest Hickory woman in drug case
0 comments

McDowell deputies arrest Hickory woman in drug case

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Hickory woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop by a McDowell deputy.

Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Amanda Danielle Forth, 29, address listed as Rogers Road in Hickory, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, while patrolling on U.S. 70 East in Nebo, Deputy Steven McPeters stopped a vehicle because of multiple traffic violations. Watson talked to the passenger of the car, identified as Forth, and located 1.75 grams of methamphetamine and 2 ½ Percocet tablets.

After further investigation, Forth was arrested on Wednesday, July 1.

Forth got a $5,000 bond.

12 Amanda Danielle Forth.jpg

Amanda Danielle Forth
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News