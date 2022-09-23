Tags
Good Samaritans are being hailed after they stopped to investigate along a highway when they noticed an abandoned suitcase “moving” by itself.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s released from the hospital.
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning in eastern Burke County.
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
Local and state law enforcement found an apparent grave in the back yard of a home in Conover on Friday, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said…
A Long View woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-month-old boy. An autopsy listed fentanyl as the …
Hickory police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead on Thursday afternoon.
A 71-year-old woman died in a fire at her Conover home early Thursday.
A Conover man charged with death by distribution appeared Monday in Catawba County District Court.
Friday's area football scores (Sept. 16, 2022)
