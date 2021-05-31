Max
Max is not with Hartman's Haven We are helping his family with finding him a new home Animal Services gave... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 early Monday morning.
- Updated
A familiar face is returning to his old stomping grounds at Hickory High, as Joe Glass has been selected as the Red Tornadoes' new head footba…
- Updated
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Catawba County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced eight arrests in May on various charges, including drug and larceny charges.
- Updated
Some Hickory-area restaurants have eased their policies requiring masks after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order earlier this month removing the mask man…
'Everybody's dead:' Double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony from victim's brother
- Updated
The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide began with opening statements and witness testimony Thursday.
'An angel was watching over sweet Wyatt:' Mother involved in single-vehicle wreck Sunday says a miracle saved her baby
- Updated
- 1 min to read
A mother who crashed her car Sunday said it was divine intervention that protected the people in the car, including her 1-year-old child.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a hit-and-run on U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon near the Waffle House restaurant.
- Updated
Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
- Updated
Several seniors from Bandys High School expressed appreciation to the school community as they prepared to graduate on Saturday.