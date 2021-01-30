 Skip to main content
Man with Hickory ties member of national board
Man with Hickory ties member of national board

Robert Primus (right) is sworn in by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Robert Primus was sworn in at a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol as a new member of the Surface Transportation Board. The ceremony was officiated by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn. Primus was confirmed by the Senate on Nov. 18, 2020.

Primus is the son of Betty Primus, who lives in Hickory, NC.

For the past 29 years, Robert Primus has dedicated his career to public service in various staff positions in the U.S. Congress. In 1991, he began his government service with the late Sen. Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey. From 2002 to 2018, he served as chief of staff to former Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts, and more recently to Rep. Tony Cardenas of California. He worked on a broad range of policy areas with a keen interest in freight and passenger rail transportation.

Robert Primus is a native of Madison, N.J. He graduated with honors from Hampton University in 1991, receiving a bachelor of science degree in Marketing. In 2007, he earned a certificate from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government for his participation in the school's Executive Education Program.

