Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Not everyone has a box of cereal signed by actor Bill Murray, but 13-year-old Brayden Frasure does.
After two and a half years of planning and preparation, Cowa-Saké hosted its official grand opening earlier this month.
If you are looking for a few fun activities for the family to do this weekend, enjoy a benefit concert, watch a baseball game followed up by f…
An hours-long standoff in Newton ended with a man being involuntarily committed on Tuesday.
One construction worker is dead and another seriously injured after the workers were struck by a vehicle along N.C. Highway 150 on Monday afte…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.