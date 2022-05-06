Tags
An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County on Tuesday evening.
A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping from an overpass onto U.S. Highway 64 in Taylorsville on Saturday, police say.
One person was killed in a wreck on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory, where construction crews are repairing and resurfacing t…
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday evening.
Harry M. Arndt Middle School students were evacuated from the campus off Springs Road on Wednesday morning for about two hours in response to …
One Sherrills Ford man died and another was injured in a car wreck Saturday evening.
A man charged with second-degree murder saw his bond reduced from $1 million to $500,000 during an administrative hearing in Catawba County Su…
Two Harry M. Arndt Middle School students may be charged for spreading a threat via social media, officials say. The threat caused the middle …
An off-duty Hudson police officer was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting leaving one person injured on April 20, officials said.
Three people were arrested after 40.9 grams of methamphetamine and 13 grams of fentanyl were found during a traffic stop in northeast Hickory …
