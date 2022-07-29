Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A church in Conover is asking to rezone 40 acres near Interstate 40. If the change is approved, a developer could build more than 150 townhome…
Catawba County is classified as having a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system due to COVID-19 spread.
Appalachian State University has released the names of the 39 members of its Hickory Campus Advisory Council.
Crystal Hopson went on a week-long vacation and ignored her email.
Incumbents Hank Guess and David Zagaroli claimed victory in Tuesday’s Hickory city elections.
A woman who submitted 24 book challenges in March was back before the Catawba County Schools Board of Education on Monday.
A Hickory man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 321 in Granite Falls on Wednesday night.
The Family Care Center of Catawba Valley recently received 22 bags of summertime toys from the vacation Bible school program at Corinth Reform…
Alicia Abernathy is returning home to Hickory High to coach the varsity girls basketball team. Only this time, instead of serving as an assist…
A man has been charged with stealing a Catawba County EMS ambulance in Winston-Salem on Friday morning.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.