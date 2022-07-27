LR to host Hickory Parks and Rec baseball camp

Lenoir-Rhyne University will host the Hickory Parks and Recreation baseball camp on Aug. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Park. Check-in for the camp is at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 24 and the camp is for ages 5-13.

Group 1 will consist of 5- and 6-year-olds, while Group 2 will include 7- and 8-year-olds, Group 3 will consist of 9- and 10-year-olds and Group 4 will include 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds. The event will feature pitching, hitting, fielding and catching drills.

The entire Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team and coaching staff will instruct kids during the camp, and will also sign autographs afterward. The cost to attend the camp is $35.

For more information about the Hickory Parks and Rec baseball camp hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne, visit www.playnsports.com. Online registration is available there.