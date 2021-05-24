London
Film crews had part of First Street in Newton blocked off to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie at H&W Drug on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old worker died in Alexander County on Wednesday after a ditch caved in on him.
A Taylorsville man has been identified as the employee killed at a worksite in Taylorsville on Wednesday, according to an Alexander County She…
A car wreck on Interstate 40 west of the 125 exit slowed westbound traffic Tuesday afternoon.
Workers are in the process of reinforcing the second set of arches that will be placed over the pedestrian bridge that crosses over N.C. 127.
The Caldwell County manager was fired by the county board on Friday.
If a settlement is reached in opioid litigation, Catawba County has agreed to receive about 2 percent of North Carolina’s county share of the …
The trial of a Lenoir man charged in an August 2017 double homicide at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory began this week.
A Lenoir man was arrested following a drug search at his residence Tuesday morning.
A Granite Falls man was arrested after shooting into a Sawmills residence and eluding officers, according to a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Offic…