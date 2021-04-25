Wells Fargo Advisors welcomes client associate

NEWTON — The Newton branch of Wells Fargo Advisors announced Tonya West as the new client associate. She will be working closely with financial advisors Timothy Wepner, Anne Abernethy and Henry Wepner.

West has 21 years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Montreat College. West lives in Mt. Holly with her husband.

Wells Fargo Advisors’ Newton office is located at 110 S College Ave. and can be reached by calling 828-464-1151.

