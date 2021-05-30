Wells Fargo Advisors honors 2 in Hickory

HICKORY — Wells Fargo Advisors has designated for the 14th consecutive year Michael Sowers, managing director-investment officer and Michael Webber, managing director-investment officer, as members of the firm’s Premier Advisor Program.

The Premier Advisor distinction is held by a select group of financial advisors as measured by completion of education components, business production based on either of the past two years, and professionalism. Additional criteria, including length of service, can also be used to determine recipients.

Sowers and Webber said they are proud to have been given the opportunity to work with their clients, and that they are committed to helping their clients reach their financial goals.

Sowers has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 29 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations with a concentration in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and lives in Hickory.

Webber has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 24 years. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University. He also lives in Hickory.