Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro welcomes agent

HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro recently added Amy Underwood to its team of agents. Underwood is serving clients in Catawba County and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.

“We are thrilled to have Amy as part of our team,” said Kim Smith, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro. “Her hardworking and driven nature is certainly something that stands out and will be a great asset for her clients.”

As a Weichert agent, Underwood has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service, Smith said.

Underwood worked as a sales associate for more than 15 years and also served as a manager. She’s confident this experience will help her provide exceptional service to each of her clients throughout the home buying and selling processes.

Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro was recently awarded the President’s Cup Office Award by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. The award recognizes Weichert franchised companies that produce $2,500,000 or more in gross commission income and/or close 600 or more units over the past calendar year.

Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. For more information about Weichert, Realtors—Team Metro, at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, call Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.