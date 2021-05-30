UCHS announces chief marketing officer

NEWTON — United Church Homes and Services (UCHS), headquartered in Newton, recently named Kim Kilday as chief marketing officer. As CMO, Kilday will provide guidance and leadership in all areas of marketing and communications for the organization’s 12 programs throughout North Carolina and Virginia.

Kilday comes to UCHS with 14 years of marketing and sales experience in the senior living industry. Throughout her career in senior living, Kilday has held executive positions in business development, marketing, and sales.

“We are confident Kim is the right leader to ensure marketing and public relations continuity for UCHS,” said CEO Lee Syria. “Kim’s proven and varied expertise qualifies her to achieve marketing results and keep our organization moving forward. Kim will be instrumental in leading UCHS through a major rebrand later this year. She is excited about the overall strategic growth of the organization and projected developments in the coming months and years. UCHS is thrilled to have Kim serve on the senior leadership team.”