NEWTON — CVCC’s Catawba Valley Furniture Academy (CVFA) celebrated six graduates from the sewing program on June 29.

Graduates included Salvatore Atkins, Maribell Depaz, Arley Estrella-Alonso, Ana Caren Estrella-Alonso, Alma Meraz, and Ericka Meyer.

During this six-month program, students trained in a diverse range of sewing techniques such as flat sewing, zipper machine, double needle (staddle stitch) machines, border machines, top stitch and cushion sew.

“CVFA is proud of the graduates who have dedicated the past six months to completing their sewing training,” says Brian Craig, director of the Catawba Valley and Alexander furniture academies. “We are extremely excited to see them move on and utilize their new skills in the industry.”

Representatives from CVFA partner organizations Sherrill Furniture and King Hickory Furniture were invited to attend the ceremony and share their own remarks.

Emily Hinson, human resources specialist at Sherrill Furniture, told graduates, “This is a moment that you have been dreaming about since your journey began. … I want to reassure you that the countless hours you have dedicated to practicing your skills will provide each of you with an unimaginable opportunity and make a difference in each of your lives to better not only yourself, but also your family. The decisions and sacrifices you have made have brought you here tonight. You planned it, and you accomplished it.”

Lynn Killian, plant manager at King Hickory Furniture, was quick to thank all instructors and coordinators at CVFA as well as encourage graduates to continue chasing their dreams. “This is a great program,” Killian states. “Furniture is a passion. You love it, or you hate it. For you to complete this program and get your certificate, you’ve got to love what you do.”

For more information about the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, the next sewing course, or additional courses, contact Brian Craig, director of Catawba Valley and Alexander furniture academies, at bcraig975@cvcc.edu.