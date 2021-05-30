Reserves Network opens Conover office

The Reserves Network, a staffing provider for the office, industrial, professional and technical markets, has opened an office at 820 Conover Blvd. W. in Conover.

The facility will offer local job seekers and businesses of Catawba County a new source for their employment and personnel needs. The office joins six other locations in North Carolina.

Overseeing this location is Cory Bartlett, branch manager of the company’s Gastonia office. Joining him is staffing supervisor Lilly Yiengyouav and business development lead Tracy Franklin.

“The Conover location gives us a better opportunity to service the needs of local companies and job seekers in the region,” says Bartlett. “Based on our history of success in Gastonia and other areas of the state, we feel we’re in a strong position to positively impact the local economy.”

The Reserves Network charges no fee to job seekers and is currently hiring for a variety of seasonal projects and long-term positions in the office and industrial fields. Candidates and companies should call 828-413-8008 for more information and follow The Reserves Network – Conover on Facebook. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.