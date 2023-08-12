HICKORY — Erin Fulbright has joined Realty Executives of Hickory & Lake Norman at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.

Fulbright is a graduate of Appalachian State University where she received a degree in communication/advertising. She enjoys spending her free time with family and friends, being on the lake, and spoiling her two fur children. She and her husband, Matt Church, currently live in Bethlehem and were married last year in the Bahamas.

Fulbright joins a team of 75 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Erin Fulbright at 828-855-6737.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.