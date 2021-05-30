Realty Executives agent earns MRP certification

HICKORY — Becky Petree with Realty Executives has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional certification.

The National Association of Realtors awards the MRP certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life. Petree is also a military spouse with four permanent change of station (PCS) moves.

When military staff and their families relocate, the services of a real estate professional who understands their needs and timetables can make the transfer easier, faster, and less stressful. Realtors who earn this certification know how to work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.

The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to accommodate current and former military service members at any stage of their military career, and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation. To earn the MRP certification, Realtors must be in good standing with NAR; complete the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification course, and complete two webinars.

For more information about the MRP certification, visit www.militaryrelocationpro.org

To work with Petree, call 828-979-2584.