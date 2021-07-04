 Skip to main content
Realty Executives agent completes DMX course
Realty Executives agent completes DMX course

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory congratulates Summer Grimaldo on completing the 2021 Digital Marketing Executive Course (DMX).

This four-week certification course is offered annually to all executives, broker/owners and office employees of the Realty Executives’ franchises. Topics include: social media advertising, leveraging your CRM, perfecting online profiles and more. The goal of the DMX certification is for all attendees to leave with a digital strategy and execution plan for their business.

To work with Grimaldo, call 828-455-2514.

