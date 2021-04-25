Real estate team named to Chairman's Circle-Gold

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate announced that Team 2 for 1 has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2020. The Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level is awarded to the top 2 percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.

The members of Team 2 for 1, Alice Long and Clara Robbins, were honored for their exceptional performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held virtually in March. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.

“We applaud Team 2 for 1. Earning the Gold Level of the Chairman’s Circle Award is a remarkable achievement and is a testament to Alice and Clara’s dedication to their industry. They are knowledgeable, have a strong work ethic and strive to provide the best possible real estate experience for all their clients,” said Laura Bowman-Messick, owner/managing broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.