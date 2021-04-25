Real estate team named to Chairman's Circle-Gold

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate announced that Team 2 for 1 has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2020. The Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level is awarded to the top 2 percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.
The members of Team 2 for 1, Alice Long and Clara Robbins, were honored for their exceptional performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held virtually in March. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.
“We applaud Team 2 for 1. Earning the Gold Level of the Chairman’s Circle Award is a remarkable achievement and is a testament to Alice and Clara’s dedication to their industry. They are knowledgeable, have a strong work ethic and strive to provide the best possible real estate experience for all their clients,” said Laura Bowman-Messick, owner/managing broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.
Long entered the real estate industry in 1996 and Robbins in 2000. They formed Team 2 for 1 in 2001 and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate in 2014. Prior to winning the award, they have also been awarded the President’s Circle Award (top 6 percent in network) in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the Leading Edge Society Award (top 10 percent in network) in 2019.
Berkshire Hathaway Hickory Metro Real Estate, founded in 1976., joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brokerage franchise network in 2014.
Visit www.bhhshickory.com.