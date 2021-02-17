McDonald's franchisee earns Golden Arch Award

HICKORY — To celebrate his 50th anniversary milestone with McDonald’s, owner/operator John Link was recognized by McDonald’s Atlanta Field Office with the 2020 Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award given for his outstanding contributions to exemplify leadership within the McDonald’s system.

This honor, bestowed upon only the top 1% of franchisees globally, is presented annually to owner/operators who deliver a superior customer and employee experience while passionately giving back to the community and leading the way in building brand trust.

An owner operator of 13 restaurants in North Carolina, Link’s leadership at both the local and national level is exemplary. He is constantly seeking new solutions to improve the customer experience at his restaurants, whether it be incorporating parallel drive-thru lanes, adding additional McCafé machines to meet increased demand or frequently monitoring guest satisfaction data for his restaurants. Additionally, he has many McDonald’s leadership roles representing his fellow McDonald’s franchisees such as being a member of the executive board for the Big South Operators Association and part of the national menu experience team.