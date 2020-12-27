Lee Industries has new employee health center

CONOVER — Lee Industries, a manufacturer of upscale upholstery, will provide a state-of-the art health center for the exclusive use of its associates and their immediate families in 2021.
Scheduled to open in January, the health center is a 2,300-square-foot facility located in Conover, between Lee's multiple manufacturing facilities in the Newton-Conover area. The center will be staffed by three health care professionals including a medical assistant, patient advocate and nurse practitioner with the oversight of a licensed physician.
Lee Industries manufactures upholstered furniture for the design and retail community and employs more than 670 skilled furniture technicians.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to provide this benefit and convenience for all our Lee associates,” said Bruce Birnbach, CEO of American Leather Holdings, Lee Industries’ parent company.
Lee is partnering with South Carolina-based provider Proactive MD to offer comprehensive medical care to all employees and their families.
“Lee Industries employees will receive best-in-class primary care, but our program will also promote health care literacy, address social barriers to care, and coordinate all patient care,” said Marlee White, director of client relations for Proactive MD. “Employees are getting more than a clinic — they’re getting a health care home.”
Julio Wong, chief people leader for Lee Industries, said this comprehensive health care solution is one more way Lee Industries is delivering on its promise to do right by employees: “We are making a long-term commitment to our workforce and investing in their health and well-being. It’s just part of our DNA," Wong said.
“We are proud to partner with American Leather Holdings, an organization that is as committed to taking care of families as we are,” said John Collier, founder and CEO of Proactive MD. “We view every patient as a person first —someone’s mother, father, child, or friend — and this informs the way we serve them. Together with a partner like Lee Industries, who views their employees the same way, the sky is the limit for the good things we will be able to accomplish.”