Hickory-based firm adds to its staff

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors (“DHW”), announced the hiring of Brian Mulkey and Kang McCoy.

After completing internships at DHW in 2020 and 2021, Mulkey was recently hired as a full-time staff accountant in the audit department. Mulkey holds a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Accounting from Appalachian State University. He is a volunteer for the Watauga County Public Library, and the Watauga County Battle of the Books competition. Mulkey lives in Blowing Rock with his wife Ellen, their infant son Jack, and their dog Zoey.

McCoy joined DHW as an administrative associate. She is a graduate of Wilkes Community College with associate’s degrees in business and accounting. McCoy is a self-described foodie who loves cooking and trying new recipes. She lives in Conover with her four children, Zong, Lianna, Kiera, and Michael.

DHW has been in business in Hickory for over 30 years. They serve as trusted professional advisers to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries. Additional information on DHW can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.