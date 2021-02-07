Docugraphics acquires Quality Quickly

HICKORY — Docugraphics, a leading provider of workplace and production print technology solutions for small and medium businesses, announced the acquisition of Hickory-based Quality Quickly Inc.

This expands Docugraphics’ reach further into North Carolina with sales and service in Piedmont and northwest portions of the state.

Docugraphics will build on the 28-year foundation that Quality Quickly established by providing more solutions, services, and delivering Docugraphics’ white glove customer experience. This includes a local help desk and service professionals.

“I am very excited to join forces with Docugraphics to provide our customers more capabilities, more services, and dedicated support. Pleased that our entire team is now part of Docugraphics and we continue to operate from Hickory," said Brian Marshall, agency manager of Docugraphics and former owner of Quality Quickly Inc..