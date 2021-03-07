Column: Chamber is clarity amidst confusion

There are many aspects of your business that you can control — things such as product innovation and quality, customer service, internal processes and procedures, your company’s brand and marketing messaging and who you hire to join your team. However, the events of the last year have most likely made you keenly aware of the many factors which are outside of your control, yet directly impact your ability to operate, grow, be competitive and thrive.

Critical business success factors that reside in this space are typically your greatest concerns — the things which keep you up at night, cause angst, fear and even potentially leadership paralysis. They are the critical community issues that are impacting your ability to do business efficiently and effectively. They often inhibit your growth, serve as a barrier for productivity, impact your ability to lead effectively and often impact your bottom line. This space between what you can and can’t control is the space in which your Chamber aims to occupy.