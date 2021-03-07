Column: Chamber is clarity amidst confusion

There are many aspects of your business that you can control — things such as product innovation and quality, customer service, internal processes and procedures, your company’s brand and marketing messaging and who you hire to join your team. However, the events of the last year have most likely made you keenly aware of the many factors which are outside of your control, yet directly impact your ability to operate, grow, be competitive and thrive.
Critical business success factors that reside in this space are typically your greatest concerns — the things which keep you up at night, cause angst, fear and even potentially leadership paralysis. They are the critical community issues that are impacting your ability to do business efficiently and effectively. They often inhibit your growth, serve as a barrier for productivity, impact your ability to lead effectively and often impact your bottom line. This space between what you can and can’t control is the space in which your Chamber aims to occupy.
Can this organization stop the spread of a highly contagious novel virus, prevent disruptive natural disasters, produce talented workers overnight to satisfy your immediate and unexpected increase in demand? Can we resolve supply chain disruption, bridge cash gaps brought on by economic shutdowns or control the increasing cost of materials? Although I wish we possessed the magic wand to eliminate these significant challenges, and others not mentioned, that you have experienced in the past year, as you would expect, we have not been given those powers.
Although we don’t have direct control to eliminate all obstacles businesses face, we relentlessly convene the right leadership, influence and resources to help create strategies to lighten the impact of these challenges, expedite recovery from these challenges, equip you and your team with best practices, resources and tools to navigate through these obstacles and ultimately strive to eliminate some of these most critical issues altogether over time. Your Chamber is clarity amidst confusion and stability amidst uncertainty. We are a leader in economic vitality, a critical problem-solver, a partner and consultant, a sounding board, an amplifier of thought-leadership and the lead advocate and strong voice for business needs within all levels of government.
Last week, we released our annual report, which details the impact our organization made on behalf of the business community in 2020. I hope you’ll take the time to pull it up and review.
The past 12 months have permanently changed your Chamber and I’m confident we are more relevant and essential for business than ever before.
Thank you for your continued investment in The Chamber of Catawba County which enables and empowers the work we do every day alongside of and on behalf of business. To read our full annual report, visit www.catawbachamber.org/2021/03/2020-annual-report/
Lindsay Keisler is president
and CEO of The Chamber
of Catawba County.