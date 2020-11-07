 Skip to main content
Catawba Valley Landlords' Association to meet
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Landlords' Association will hold its November meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Hickory Bread Company on Catawba Valley Boulevard (former Atlanta Bread Co.)

Participants will be self-distancing, and people attending are encouraged to wear masks.

Patrick Keeley from King Law Firm in Hickory will be the featured speaker for the meeting. Keeley is a senior associate at King Lawn Firm, and the office is at 910 Tate Blvd., Suite 108, Hickory.

The subject for the night is "Tenant/Landlord Law, the Moratoriums." The rights of owners, landlords and investors will be discussed.

The meeting is open to the public. Anyone with rental properties, or interested in purchasing rental properties, and property managers are welcome also. For more information call 828-578-5118 or email catawbavalleylandlords@gmail.com.

