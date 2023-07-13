HICKORY — Peoples Bank Mortgage Sales Manager Kevin Brady, alongside Retail Sales Manager Paula Parker and Catawba Valley Boulevard Business Center Manager Will Daughtrey, recently delivered a financial presentation to Catawba Valley Community College Construction Academy students.

Covering such topics as budgeting, credit management and future planning, the speakers provided practical and actionable advice.

The goal of the Construction Academy is to equip the younger generation with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the construction industry. Through its apprenticeship program and networking opportunities, students gain real-world experience and earn a steady income while learning the trade.

Brady has been contributing to the CVCC community since 2018, serving on the advisory board to offer financial expertise and insight. He also provides guidance on avoiding scams targeting young people. He reminds students that “life comes at you fast” and that staying vigilant and thwarting attempts to gain access to their personal information is crucial to protecting themselves from potential fraud.

The presentation also covered such topics such as credit card usage and distinguishing between needs and wants. Tammy Buff, CVCC Human Resources Development coordinator, praises the program for helping her students make wise spending decisions and maintain good credit.

CVCC Construction Academy Instructor Rick Ayers also acknowledged the presentation’s importance in preventing fraud and reinforcing the need to practice sound financial management skills, which are vital for success.

The presentation is a part of an innovative, web-based financial wellness program that uses real-world finance and teaches students by doing. They pay rent, work jobs and build a foundation of practical knowledge to create a sound financial future.

Peoples Bank also provides in-classroom presentations on timely topics as well as a virtual financial wellness center, where individuals can learn more about managing their money. The financial wellness center can be accessed by visiting PeoplesBankNC.com/Learn.

