Associates named to International Sterling Society

HICKORY — Linda Meares, Harriet Kirkland and Shannon McCall of Hickory, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, have been honored as members of the company’s International Sterling Society. This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 15 percent of all sales associates / representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors located at 127 First Ave., NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years and No. 1 in real estate sales in the Catawba Valley area for the past 18 years.