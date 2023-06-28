The Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted to renew the district's subscription to ParentSquare for the 202324 school year at Monday night's meeting for about $61,000. The funds will come from a mix of local and state funding, said Chief Technology Officer Marty Sharpe.

ParentSquare is a communication platform that allows two-way communication between staff and parents, said Sharpe.

Last year, the platform had up to 99.5% contact information, which Sharpe said is astonishing. The high percentage of contact information indicates high usage.

Last year the district also tacked on StudentSquare, Sharpe said, as an alternative to Google Chat. StudentSquare is used in high schools and has approximately 80% contact information, Sharpe said. He added that it is frequently used for coaches to communicate with teams.

Board member Jeff Taylor said parents have told him they appreciate the ability to communicate directly with staff.

Taylor also mentioned that staff is discouraged from using their personal cellphones to communicate. ParentSquare and StudentSquare allow for secure communication without the use of personal cellphone numbers.