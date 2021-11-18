 Skip to main content
Lights out: Three collisions occur at intersections in Southwest Hickory; 1,300 without power
Lights out: Three collisions occur at intersections in Southwest Hickory; 1,300 without power

  • Updated
wreck on 321 lights out.jpg

Hickory Police investigate a wreck on U.S. Hwy. 321 on Thursday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

Hickory Police are investigating three wrecks in southwest Hickory that occurred Thursday afternoon, around the same time that traffic lights lost power in that part of the city.

Power was out in areas in southwest and northwest Hickory near U.S. 321 as well as in Long View, according to the outage map on Duke Energy’s website. The map listed more than 1,300 customers without power at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The company is estimating the power will be back by 3:15 p.m.

A collision happened at the intersection of Hwy 321 and 13th Street SW. One person was injured, Capt. Philip Demas with the police department said.

The lights at the intersection were off Thursday afternoon.

A second collision was also reported in the same area at 12th Street SW and a third wreck was reported at the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue SW involving a moped.

Capt. Demas said the lights in the area lost power.

