Lights by the arches standalone image

An electrician wires lighting for handrails under the arches near downtown Hickory Thursday morning. The arches are part of Hickory’s City Walk, the walking and biking path between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that the city expects to have finished soon.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Workers were out at the Hickory arches over N.C. 127 Thursday wiring up lights for the handrails under the arches. The arches are part of Hickory's City Walk, the walking and biking path between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that the city expects to have finished soon. 

