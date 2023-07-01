“Unless you people see signs and wonders,” Jesus told him, “you will never believe.” John 4:48

On the day Jesus returned to Cana, where he had performed his first miracle, a royal official approached him begging Jesus to come heal his son. In those days any illness had the potential of being deadly. Seeking early help was imperative.

This royal official would have had access to the best medical teams of that day. He may have heard about the miracle Jesus performed in Cana and thought Jesus could help his son. There was no time to lose.

We can identify with this man, for at one point or another we have been concerned for a loved one. Many times, it is due to an illness, or the origin of their plight may be something else, but it still causes us great concern.

Parents know the suffering that comes when our children are ill and we cannot take care of their pain. It is in those times that our desire to bring goodness to them is strained. We can certainly understand why this man, not accustomed to begging, was on his hands and knees before Jesus.

Yet Jesus does not respond in a cordial manner. The words of Jesus make it sound like he was bothered by the man’s plea. This seems off from the man who would later commend his followers for giving food to the hungry, clothing the naked, and taking care of the sick (Matthew 25:34-40).

There are many today who would use the excerpt from this story to relegate Jesus to the same category of a religious hypocrite. To be honest, at first I am not sure I truly understood what Jesus was trying to do here either.

Please allow me to bring up another passage when Jesus was preparing to send them on a “mission trip.” To strengthen them for the task, he says: “Do not be afraid of those who can only kill the body but are powerless to kill the soul. …” (Matthew 10:28).

As it turns out, there are far more important problems than physical discomfort. Temporal pain may be unbearable, and we will seek relief for ourselves and our loved ones. But may I ask if regaining our earthly health is more important than to have a personal relationship with God? (“What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?” Matthew 16:26)

In this, his second visit to Cana, Jesus did perform another miracle. The father was insistent that Jesus come to heal his son. Jesus does this even without moving. The father is simply told to return home as his son was made well. And the father, unfazed by the irrationality of Jesus, immediately believes the Son of God.

Even before the royal official had made it back to the palace, his servant brought out the good news. His son was well as the fever had broken the very hour that Jesus spoke the words. And the whole house believed and rejoiced.