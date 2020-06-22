Notable Neighbor Logan Wilczewski: He pulled a 65-pound catfish out of Lake Hickory

Logan Wilczewski, 23, says you don’t need a boat to land big fish in Lake Hickory.
The 65-pound catfish he reeled in this month backs up his claim.
Wilczewski has fished in Hickory and the surrounding area for more than 15 years. His family owns a home on Lake Hickory. “I can walk out on the dock and fish whenever I feel like,” he said.
Earlier this year, he caught a blue catfish that weighed 20 to 30 pounds.
That fish put him on a mission to catch a much larger fish. “… after months of trial and error … I ended up with a Goliath of a catfish.”
Wilczewski was fishing on a dock near Lovelady boat ramp on June 10 when he found his monster, a 65-pound flathead catfish. It was around 2 a.m. when he landed it.
He said he believes it’s one of the largest catfish to be pulled from Lake Hickory.
In 2015, Stanley Correll Jr. caught a 58-pound flathead catfish on Lake Hickory. That fish was believed to be the largest catch from the lake waters, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Wilczewski said after he weighed the fish and took a few photos, the catfish was returned to the lake. “I release all my catches,” he said.
Wilczewski doesn’t own a boat. He primarily fishes off docks.
He shared some tips that he has developed after years of fishing in Lake Hickory. “One of the biggest things I’ve found is if I use a larger, hardier live bait … it seems to allow the fish to move around more freely to attract larger predatory fish.” He said this is especially helpful if someone is fishing off a dock instead of on a boat.
He said information can be found online on the structure of lakes. “Try to find somewhere with a lot of underwater structure and elevation that changes so larger fish can ambush smaller fish. You don’t have to have a boat to go out and try to find big fish.”
Catfish are fine with Wilczewski but his preference is casting for trout.
“While I enjoy cat fishing and bass fishing and it does help relax me and clear my head, my true love is fly fishing for trout,” he said. “There is nothing like being in a stream by yourself focusing on nothing besides nature around you and taking it all in and enjoying yourself.”
He said fisherman should also be conservationists. “Don’t leave trash or fishing line behind. It’s our job as fishermen to pick up our trash we see laying around so that one day we can take our kids to where we learned how to fish and teach them.”
Wilczewski added that everyone has their own way of doing things when it comes to fishing and people who are new to the sport need to find what works best for them. “It’s just about getting out there and having fun. Especially now with everything going on with the virus, it helps to get outside and do something.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!