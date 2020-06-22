Notable Neighbor Logan Wilczewski: He pulled a 65-pound catfish out of Lake Hickory

Wilczewski doesn’t own a boat. He primarily fishes off docks.

He shared some tips that he has developed after years of fishing in Lake Hickory. “One of the biggest things I’ve found is if I use a larger, hardier live bait … it seems to allow the fish to move around more freely to attract larger predatory fish.” He said this is especially helpful if someone is fishing off a dock instead of on a boat.

He said information can be found online on the structure of lakes. “Try to find somewhere with a lot of underwater structure and elevation that changes so larger fish can ambush smaller fish. You don’t have to have a boat to go out and try to find big fish.”

Catfish are fine with Wilczewski but his preference is casting for trout.

“While I enjoy cat fishing and bass fishing and it does help relax me and clear my head, my true love is fly fishing for trout,” he said. “There is nothing like being in a stream by yourself focusing on nothing besides nature around you and taking it all in and enjoying yourself.”

He said fisherman should also be conservationists. “Don’t leave trash or fishing line behind. It’s our job as fishermen to pick up our trash we see laying around so that one day we can take our kids to where we learned how to fish and teach them.”

Wilczewski added that everyone has their own way of doing things when it comes to fishing and people who are new to the sport need to find what works best for them. “It’s just about getting out there and having fun. Especially now with everything going on with the virus, it helps to get outside and do something.”

