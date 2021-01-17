Column: Spring is 61 days away

I think it is safe to say that we were all happy to see 2020 come to an end. Not only was I ready to turn the calendar page, but pull it off the wall, tear it to pieces, burn it and throw it down an abandoned well. 2021 is off to a rocky start and I may cancel it at the end of the two-week free trial.

Looking back on this gardening year, we had wind, so much wind. Then there was rain, rain and more rain… and did I mention rain. We also had our typical summer heat and humidity, followed by more rain and some more wind, just for good measure.

I watched plants get soggy, wind burnt and stressed with heat. The landscaping crew was busy cleaning up broken branches, pruning to try and minimalize the look of damage and always mentioning the amount of fungus and disease in lawns. Mother Nature did not play fair last year, but then again, all bets were off for anything in 2020.

There are 61 days till spring, and that is truly something to look forward to. Spring will bring with it new growth, bursts of color, birds, bees and fragrant blooms.

Spring will draw us outside to watch the wonder that is spring. Plants are resilient and so are we. The damage from the previous year will fade with new growth or add character that wasn’t there before.