Plant potatoes at night so the eyes don’t see light.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Planting peppers when you are mad makes the peppers grow hotter.

If a red-headed person plants peppers, they will be hotter than normal. Will they be really hot if planted by an angry redhead?

My mother swears that the only way to get rid of a locust tree is to cut it down on a black night in August.

Sage thrives in the garden of a woman who rules her household and her husband firmly.

Stolen plants grow better, because “they want to make you feel guilty.”

Do not thank someone for seeds or they will not sprout, and do not thank them for a plant or it will wither and die.

Eat sugar before planting fruit trees to make the fruit sweeter. If I thought this would work, I’d gladly plant fruit trees and eat Milky Way candy bars.