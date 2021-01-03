Column: Fear not, bird feeder will not slow migration

This is the time of year when many people take down their bird feeders and store them away for the winter. Many fear that feeding the birds in the winter keeps them from migrating farther south, or makes them dependent on the easy meals.

Fact of the matter is, you could put 100 feeders in your yard, but once the migratory clock is triggered, even the best seed can’t keep them from moving on. Think of your feeder, in the winter, as a rest stop for migrating birds, heading farther south. The stragglers that do remain are either injured or sick and probably wouldn’t survive the winter.

As to worrying if birds will lose their natural ability to find food after relying on bird feeders; what few studies have been done on the subject have found that birds are very resourceful and have no problem finding food on their own. Mother Nature has made sure that ability is not forgotten. Bird feeders only make up 20 percent of a bird’s daily energy requirements.

But if you would rather not have to trudge out into the cold to fill the feeder every day, there are plenty of other ways to help out those feathered friends. Leaving perennial seed heads until spring pruning will provide a meal for some birds and the scattered seeds may provide you with a few more plants next year.