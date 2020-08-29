World War II veteran honored

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHERRILLS FORD — While women throughout America played an important role during World War II, female veteran Pfc. Elizabeth Barker Johnson blazed a trail for African-American women as a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

According to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, the 6888th was the only Black women's unit to serve overseas during World War II.

The unit, sent to a warehouse in Birmingham, England, undertook the huge task of sorting millions of pieces of mail that had arrived for U.S. military personnel, some of it badly addressed. Later, the unit went to France and cleared another mail backlog.

In 2018, Johnson was among five women from the battalion who went to Fort Leavenworth in Kansas to see the dedication of a monument honoring their unit.

At 100 years of age, Johnson was recently honored for her service in the Women’s Army Corps during a veteran recognition ceremony at Carolina Caring during her stay at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Johnson's daughter, Cynthia Johnson Scott of Hickory, accepted her mother’s certificate and pin on her behalf from veteran Army Staff Sgt. Dick Gardner, an esteemed Carolina Caring veteran volunteer.

Johnson died Sunday. Her funeral was Friday.