Why I became a social worker

Here we are in March 2022 and its Social Work Month. I was asked to write a blog post about my experience as a social worker. I was honored to take on the assignment of sharing my experience. If you ask any social worker about why they chose social work, I’m sure you will hear an inspirational story.

I feel all of us social workers have landed in this profession because of either an experience we have gone through, an experience someone close to us has gone through or because we are natural helpers. In this profession we strive to help alleviate the pain and suffering of individuals who are going through a difficult time — whether it be financial, emotional or physical.

Growing up I observed my mom who was chronically ill, lose her health insurance. At the time I was a freshman in college, and I had no idea what those implications looked like or how to help in that situation. My mom ended up having her life turned upside down due to lack of health care. She needed care she wasn’t getting and there were financial implications that came with it.

Because she was a fighter and didn’t give up easily, she was eventually able to get the help she needed. The help came from social workers at her local department of social services. This was the first time in her life that she was not able to meet her needs on her own. To get by, she ended up accepting medical and food assistance from the state. It was a humbling experience. Her experience — our family’s experience — led me to the social work profession.

I received my Master’s in Social Work from Appalachian State University and later became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Through my education and work experience, I have gained the knowledge and expertise to help individuals through difficult situations. I want to do whatever I can to help the patients and families get the services and support they need to be successful in their lives.

In my role as palliative care medical social worker, I have a chance to help those with chronic health conditions gain resources to improve their quality of life. I also get the chance to support their family, whom their condition impacts as well. In my role, I work alongside an interdisciplinary team to provide counseling, assess psychosocial needs, advocate, provide education and link patients and families to resources to help improve their situation. I am honored to work alongside a group of professionals who also make it their mission to improve the quality of life for our patients.

I want to take this time to thank all my fellow social workers past and present for your dedication to being a helper as I know you have touched the lives of so many. In honor of Social Work Month, I encourage you to ask a social worker in your life why they chose the social work profession.

Jenni Eisbrener, MSW, LCSW, is a social worker with Carolina Caring.