When our children were little, we loved to read stories to them. As with any book, there would always be a final page, “The End,” which we tried to pull off in the most dramatic flair two working adults could muster after reading the same book for the fifth time.

If the book was good, the kids would lament that the story had come to a close and would have to say goodbye to the characters they had grown to love, even though they had heard it a hundred times before.

We are all too familiar with beginnings and endings, aren’t we? When we celebrate new births and say goodbyes at the funerals of our beloveds. When we begin a promising job with hope for the future and later toil over the right words on our resignation letter. That is the rhythm of life. Beginnings and endings. Anything that starts eventually must end.

But is that always the case? Can you have a beginning of the end that leads to beginning again?

For Christian believers, the answer is an emphatic “yes.” Indeed, this is at the crux of the life, death, and resurrection story of Jesus.

When you wake up tomorrow morning, churches worldwide will have begun their observances of Palm Sunday. It marks the beginning of the holiest week of the Christian year. All four gospels share details of the significant events of Jesus’ passion week in Jerusalem, beginning with Palm Sunday.

And even this beginning began with Jesus’ request to two of his disciples to go into a nearby village and fetch a donkey and colt for him. “If anyone asks,” he said, “tell them the Lord has need of them.”

When the crowd saw him coming into Jerusalem on the backside of the donkey, they waved palm branches in joy and hope and threw down their cloaks to make a welcome carpet, shouting, “Hosanna,” (which means, “Help! Save us!”) until they were hoarse. Surely, they thought Jesus would be the one to get them out of the mess they were in.

How many of us have cried out “Hosanna” in our messes? Are our cries of “Help” that different from our neighbors walking the street of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard, from our friends in the Exodus Ministries program, from a lonely dying patient who needs someone to sit vigil with her, from our siblings waiting outside to be seen at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, or gathering inside the Hickory Soup Kitchen for a kind word, a homecooked meal, a sack of groceries, and a hot shower? “Hosanna – Help! Save us!”

That brings me back to Jesus’ “beginning of the beginning” of Holy Week. Jesus asked the disciples, his friends, to help him by fetching the donkey and colt.

What is our response when the Lord asks something of us? What do we do when we know there is a need around us? Do we make excuses, assign blame, or look the other way as people around us cry, “Help!” “Save us!”

It can sometimes feel daunting to feel responsible for our brothers and sisters. But if we are to be resurrection people, that is the Jesus way. Jesus’ model of love helps us as we navigate ways we help folks experience new life amidst the hopelessness they feel inside.

The question I pose to you, dear friends, is how might you be an answer to someone else’s prayer as we begin Holy Week?

When the answer comes, I hope you consider the opportunities this will bring and say “yes.” If anyone asks you why, tell them, “The Lord needs them … and the Lord needs me.” Amen.