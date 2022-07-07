What is my spiritual garden producing?

Summer is a great time for my friends and family who love to grow things. They look forward to the growing season all year. They love digging in the dirt and preparing the soil, planting the seeds, and researching how much water and sunlight each plant needs to thrive. I even had a close friend who enjoyed the satisfaction of pulling weeds (honest, she did.)

Eventually, after all the hard work, they can enjoy and share the fruits of their labor with others. But of course, the fruits look different. They might come in the visual delight of colorful flower blooms or a prized heirloom tomato which ends up on a sandwich slathered with Duke’s Mayo at the end of the day. The point is that those green beans and strawberries don’t appear by chance. They required intention and attention for growth to happen.

The same can be said for our faith life. For those that follow the Christian seasons, we are in what is called “Ordinary Time,” the most extended church season of the year. The liturgical color is green, which symbolizes growth. Therefore, I would argue that Ordinary Time is also an excellent time to evaluate how our spiritual garden is growing and are we producing any fruit of the spirit?

In his letter to the churches in Galatia, after describing a lot of rotten fruits, the Apostle Paul says that the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22.) I would also suggest that other Christian virtues, like humility and generosity mentioned elsewhere in scripture, require regular tending to be impactful, not just for our own benefit but also for the blessing of those around us. Together this beautiful fruit salad reveals to others the nature of Christ and that we strive to live like him.

I have a confession. I fear we are in a time in our society when our gardens aren’t producing what they should. Some may have been barren for a while now. It is easy to see why some watching from the sidelines have become skeptical of those who profess to be Christian. It has become commonplace to witness folks harshly screaming at each other with hatred, always wanting to have the last word. Sadly, practicing self-control and gentleness have come to be regarded as a vice rather than a gift. Ashamedly, people in this modern day are still put into boxes and stereotyped rather than seen for the beautiful creation God created them to be. What would our lives look like if we genuinely practiced the virtues we so quickly claim to espouse?

A life of faith requires intentionality and nurturing. So maybe, in this season of growth in Ordinary Time, we can use this time as a spark to be more intentional. Perhaps we could take some time this green season to check on each other and on our own spiritual gardens, just as we check on those beautiful flowers out back, water our beloved white cucumbers, or even walk around our beautiful community. And if you get overwhelmed, there’s a great gardener’s manual I can highly recommend. I’m sure the Master Gardener would love to give you some pointers.