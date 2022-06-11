What is God doing today?

When was the last time you had something really exciting happen to you?

I had a really great thing happen to me on Tuesday. At 9:37 on Tuesday morning, my dad sent me a text and asked, “What are your lunch plans today?” My response was, “What? What do you mean what am I doing for lunch?”

My dad lives in Florida, but he was traveling through town on a business trip at lunch time. So my response to my dad was, “I am doing whatever you are doing.” If you live eight hours away and you drive through my town, I am doing whatever you are doing.

Dad, I am doing whatever you are doing.

Today, I want to encourage you that our response to our Heavenly Father should be the same. Dad, whatever you are doing I am doing.

But what is God doing? One answer is God is pursuing people.

God has been looking for people to help them from the very beginning. In Genesis 3, Adam and Eve, the first man and woman, ate from the tree that God commanded them not to eat from. As a result they realized they were naked. They felt ashamed. And that evening as God came to walk with them, they hid from God behind trees. They thought: Yes, if I hide behind a tree, God won’t know where I am. God, knowing where they were, called out to them, “Where are you?” Adam answered, “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid.” They hid from the God who made them, who loved them, and who had come to spend time with them.

God pursues, and it is us, as people, who hide. Often we think and feel as though God has left us because we do not feel that He is close, but the truth is we hide from God. We have a God who never stops pursuing us. God pursues Moses, David, Jonah … Ultimately, God Himself comes to earth in Jesus. And in Jesus, it becomes clear that God wants a relationship with you and wants to spend a lot more time with you.

And in response to God’s pursuit of us, He invites us to join Him in what He is doing. 2 Corinthians 5:20-21 says, “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God. God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

We are His ambassadors. We are invited to join God in pursing people. We do not need to hide from God. God loves our friend, spouse, coworker, all the people in our lives. Join God. Do an act of love today. Dad, I am doing whatever you are doing.

Kevin Watkins is director of College and Young Adult Ministries at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory.