We no longer fear God

The Apostle Paul writes, “Because we understand our fearful responsibility to the Lord, we work hard to persuade others.” (II Corinthians 5: 11) Solomon writes in Proverbs 9:10, “Fear of the LORD is the foundation of wisdom. Knowledge of the Holy One results in good judgment.”

Yet our modern theology has painted God as a cosmic bellhop who is at our beck and call to enter our home to open our blinds, turn down our sheets, and take care of our daily requests.

We’ve lost sight of a sobering reality that God is powerful and we are not. God is holy and we are not. This diminishes our view of grace, does it not? How can grace be amazing if we think we deserve it? No, a thousand times no! We who are selfish, rebellious, and prideful stand in the presence of the creator of the universe who is holy and without sin.

Yet, the one who created the heavens also took our place on the cross and desires to have a personal relationship with each of us. To be sure, God will hold all of us accountable one day. However, a healthy fear of God is not fearing that God is going to zap us, yet it is a fear of not wanting to displease God.

Our hearts should be full of such gratitude, such humility for what Christ has done for us that we do not want to disappoint God by our apathy or disregard for others around us.

The Apostle Paul’s passion for a “Fearful responsibility to the Lord,” was a recognition of God’s radical mercy in his own life. In Acts 8, Paul was the guy going from house to house pulling Christians out of their homes and persecuting them. However, in Acts 20:20 Paul is the transformed person going from house to house sharing the life-changing love of Christ.

A healthy fear of God is never wanting to displease God. A healthy fear of God is moving for a self-centered life to a God-centered life where we love God by loving others. “He died for everyone so that those who receive his new life will no longer live for themselves. Instead, they will live for Christ, who died and was raised for them.” (2 Corinthians 5:15)

My prayer for each of us is to once again be mesmerized by the unlimited power of God. To realize that God also possesses unlimited grace for each of us. This should both humble us and create a healthy fear — a fear to never want to displease the one who has given his very life so we may have life and have it abundantly.