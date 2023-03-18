RECONCILE Romans 12:18

How interesting this month has been. As we first learned about reflecting on what is now and what is to come and then focused on repentance. We now come to this moment of reconciliation. That one piece that is often missing but so necessary in order to move forward and progress. In order to press on and persevere. That one feat that results from repentance and unleashes such a joy that it cannot be spoken! That moment. That step that speaks peace. And allows more than one to bask in the stillness of solidarity.

But what is it to reconcile? As we journey to Romans 12:18, let’s add some stops on the way, for the whole chapter is about Christian living. It begins with the presentation of our bodies as acceptable unto God — holy and a living sacrifice.

After this, we turn toward the need to renew our minds in order to be transformed. As we change our mindset, we think about what we think … not more highly of ourselves than we ought but measuring ourselves by the faith God has given us. And finally, to land at unity — as we are all part of Christ’s body and belong to each other.

After discussing parts of the body, the focus changes to the gifts God has given us and using them for the gift giver, that being God. And then we inch closer to the destination of reconciliation. In verse 9, we see the description of real love on display. Genuine love that honors.

After that real love, we stop by real work. Not being lazy but “working hard and serving the Lord enthusiastically.” And now, the rejoicing begins with patience and prayer. The hope continues in helping and hospitality. The blessing is in blessing (instead of cursing) those who curse us. We edge even closer to reconciliation and see.

Joy for joy and weeping for weeping. Being there for one another. Living in harmony and not thinking we are too good to hang out with “ordinary people” and realizing we do not know it all.

But here is where we enter into the courts of reconciliation. No paybacks. Only honorable behavior. And finally, to live at peace with one another.

Reconciliation. For some, a journey. For others, a rest stop. For still others, a place that is being passed by. But which is it for you?

Have you begun the process of reconciliation with the one that God has laid on your heart to do so with? As much as it depends on you.

Have you given up on the very idea and felt like it won’t make a difference even though God is still tugging on your heart to fix it? As much as it depends on you.

Are you waiting for the other person to make the move that God is leading you to make? As much as it depends on you.

Pray about it. Trust God in it. Reconcile according to His instructions, and finally as verse 21 commands, “Don’t let evil conquer you, but conquer evil by doing good.” Let reconciliation begin.