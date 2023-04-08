Church and school projects this week had me in the midst of twenty-dozen hard boiled eggs. Dyeing eggs is a familiar activity this time of year.

While I enjoy the artistry that goes into some egg-dyeing techniques such as the Ukrainian pysanky tradition (in which elaborate geometric designs are drawn onto an egg in wax before an egg is layered with dye), I, personally, do not have the patience to dye eggs in this fashion. I am more of a “dunk them in food coloring” kind of egg-dyer. I do delight in the colorful display after a dozen is dyed, though.

This weekend members of our community will celebrate the overlapping festivals of Passover in the Jewish calendar and Easter in the Western Christian tradition, and eggs play a role in each tradition’s celebrations.

The festival of Passover commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt into the freedom of the promised land. During this holiday the Exodus story is retold as a means of remembering God’s promises and as a cause for celebration. The food traditions of the seder meal have deep meaning and symbolism in the retelling of this story.

There are bitter herbs to recall the bite of slavery and apple paste to symbolize both the clay of Egyptian brick-making and the sweetness of freedom. In the midst of the seder plate, there is also a place for a boiled and roasted egg. The egg represents sacrifice, mourning the loss of the Temple, the cycle of life, and hope for the future. While an egg might look to be inert and inactive, the hen and the farmer both know that it carries life inside.

During the seder meal, the peeled egg is dipped in salted water — water as salty as tears. Yet, the tears of slavery gave way to tears of joy for the Children of Israel in the miracle of the crossing of the Red Sea. The saltiness draws one back to the fragility of all life, and the egg hearkens to life from death.

Similar symbolism is present in the Christian traditions related to eggs at Easter. Many Eastern Orthodox Christians fast from eggs, meat, and cheese during Lent, and the return of these items to the plate is a delight. Christians rejoice at the end of their 40-day fast and enjoy eggs in real or chocolate form.

As in Judaism, for Christians eggs also represent new life and rebirth. They are an illustration of the resurrection of Christ who broke free from the confines of the tomb on Easter morning. The weeping of Good Friday is met with the joy of the resurrection.

Weeping and joy, fasting and feasting — all of the emotions that accompany these practices unite us — Christians and Jews — as we move through this season that is holy and meaningful in our traditions.

These holidays remind us that our world is imperfect. War, conflict, persecution, and death still plague us all. Yet, everyone — people of any faith or none — can unite in this season of hope and blessedness. As God transforms creation from the starkness of winter to the colors of spring, we are reminded by the flowers and the eggs that life is a miracle, that God is merciful and just, and that joy awaits on the other side of weeping.